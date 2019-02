Having already held outreach events all over Spain and it's islands, starting with towns and cities with the densest population of British residents, the British Embassy and Consulate teams are now venturing further afield and include cities on Spain's north coast on their itinerary.

The team will cover issues ranging from residency, registration, healthcare and pensions, and will invite those in attendance to ask questions.

In the next few weeks, events will be held in Valencia city, Murcia, Salou, Lloret de Mar, Santander, Llíber, Bilbao and Santiago de Compostela.

Another event is also planned for Madrid after the last one was so packed that dozens of concerned were turned away.

“As we move closer to March 29th, we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information,” insists British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris.

“In the meantime, I continue to urge all UK nationals living in Spain to ensure you are correctly registered and to stay up to date with the latest news, by signing up for email alerts and visiting the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and following our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

These events are free and open to all interested British nationals.

