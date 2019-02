READ MORE: Spain officially has the best beaches in the world

The list was topped, for the third year running, by La Concha in the gorgeous northern Spanish seaside city of San Sebastian, a beach which has the added bonus of being alongside the best tapas bars in the world.

Overall Spain boasted four beaches in Europe's top 25 list.

The only difficulty is deciding which one to visit.

Here are the rankings for the ten best beaches to be found in Spain.:

1. La Concha beach. San Sebastian. Basque Country.

Photo: Keta/Wikimedia

2. Playa de Ses Illetes, Formentera, Balearic Islands

Photo: Ismail Mia/Flickr

3. Playa de Muro, Mallorca, Balearic Islands.

Photo: Aions/Flickr

4. Playa de Cofete, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

Photo: Jarosław C/ Tripadvisor

5. Playa de la Barrosa, Chiclana de la Frontera, Andalusia, Spain



Photo: Tripadvisor



6. Playa del Duque, Costa Adeje, Tenerife. Canary Islands

Photo: Tripadvisor

7. Sotavento Beach, Fuerteventura, Canary Islands



Photo: Tripadvisor

8. Playa de Las Canteras, Gran Canaria. Canary Islands.

Photo: Karen Bryan/Flickr

9. Playa de Bolonia, Tarifa, Andalusia. Photo: Antonio Guerra/Flickr

10. Playa de Alcudia, Mallorca. Balearic Islands