This was exactly what happened when a fisherman captured frankly terrifying footage of a British Airways being buffeted by powerful gusts as it attempted to land in Gibraltar on Monday lunchtime.

The footage was sent to Rock Radio Gibraltar who posted it on their facebook page and the video soon went viral, clocking up nearly 400,000 views in less than 24 hours.

But the turbulence was also recorded by a passenger on board the flight as he tried to capture the dramatic views over the famous Rock but instead revealed the bumpiness of the descent.

You can hear screeching from passengers as the plane lurches. Then swearing, and nervous laughter.

After realising the difficulty in landing the pilot diverted flight BA 492 to Malaga where passengers were then transferred by coach to Gibraltar.

A spokesperson for British Airways said: "The flight has landed safely and passengers have left the aircraft normally. Due to strong winds in the Gibraltar area, our pilots decided to land in Malaga as a precaution. The safety of our customers and crew is always our number one priority."

