It has two meanings: a dinner guest, or a diner in a restaurant.

En la boda de mi primo fuimos cerca de 60 comensales.

At my cousin's wedding there were nearly 60 dinner guests.

Hemos incrementado el servicio de catering de 30 comensales a 90.

We've increased the catering service to serve 90 people instead of 30.

Precio por comensal.

Price per person.

Pronunciation:

Co-men-sal

