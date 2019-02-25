Where to enjoy Carnival in Spain

<div><strong>Mud madness </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454511573_mud.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 273px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>If you’re spending Carnival in Galicia, chances are you’ll get more than just a spot of rain. So why not take it a step further and get involved in a full-on mud battle? Entroido Carnival, in the town of Laza, sees locals engaged in a friendly war where rags drenched in mud are thrown at random at everyone taking part.</div><div><strong>Grotesque grins </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454511708_gins.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 273px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div><div>Entroido Carnival in Laza offers an alternative to those who don’t want to wash mud out of their hair for a week. Os Peliqueiros, seen in the image wearing odd traditional clothing and creepy masks, are ancestral figures thought to represent Galician taxmen in the 16th century. Up to 150 run through the streets of this small town in northern Spain, whipping anyone who gets in their way.</div><div><div><strong>Drag queen election</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512036_dragqueen.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 281px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>You can't get much glitzier than the annual carnival celebration in Las Palmas, the capital of Gran Canaria. The surreal nature and extravagant costumes seen at each year’s pageant are a feast for the senses, making the event just as popular as the standard Carnival Queen election in neighbouring Tenerife. Anyone can take part in the drag gala, but only a handful of women have taken to the stage since the celebration began in 1998.</div><div><div><strong>Where the wild things are </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512247_wild.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 281px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>If you fancy reliving some childhood nightmares head to the village of Piasca in Cantabria, northern Spain. There you will find half of the locals covered in animal skins and wearing unnerving animalistic masks, who will no doubt chase you away with their brooms. Another tradition of the so-called Zamarrones Carnival involves going from door to door begging for sausages, eggs and bacon while heading to the neighbouring village of Los Cos.</div></div></div><div><div><strong>Powder party</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512393_powder.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 275px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>Los Indianos festival sees thousands of people dressed in white take to the streets of La Palma (Canaries) and chuck talcum powder at each other for hours on end. The fiesta’s name refers to the Canarian migrants who sought a better life in Latin America in the 19th century and were greeted warmly on their return to the island of La Palma. As for the talcum tossing, it's thought to be linked to the disinfectant powder sprinkled on the travellers to avoid the spread of disease.</div><div><div><strong>Load of bull?</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512517_bullcarnival.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 275px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>It may come as no surprise that one Spanish town has linked two of the country’s greatest traditions together: bull running and Carnival. After all, if being chased by a 700-kilo beast seemed foolish enough already, doing it in fancy dress seems to make sense somehow. Head to Ciudad Rodrigo near Salamanca (west Spain) for El Carnaval del Toro.</div><div><div><strong>Burial of the sardine </strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512697_sardine.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 286px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>Celebrations turn a bit too surreal in many parts of Spain when on Ash Wednesday the streets are jam-packed with fake weeping widows, men and women, who follow a giant polystyrene sardine to its burial. The message behind the funeral parody is more symbolic than it may initially seem: the sardine represents life’s excesses and its burning at the stake, the purge of such vices and the rebirth of our souls.</div></div><div><div><strong>Basque bigfoots</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1454512780_basquebigfoot.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 312px;" /></strong><span style="font-size:11px;"><i>Photo: AFP</i></span> </div><div>Old habits die hard, especially ancient ones in the Basque Country and Navarre. Carnival traditions in the villages of Ituren and Zubieta (Navarre) see locals dress up as wild beasts from head to toe as they march through the streets escorted by Joalduns, "those who carry the bells" to scare away the evil spirits. Similar medieval traditions revolving around farming and animal herding are also found in Slovenia and Bulgaria.</div><div><strong>Meet the giants</strong></div><div><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551092642_varis-016-902x600.jpg" style="width: 490px; height: 326px;" /></strong></div><div><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: http://solsonaturisme.com</span></i></div><div><p>In Solsona, Catalonia, carnival festivities have a long history. Under Franco, the celebrations were forbidden; however, the city was the first to begin celebrating again after his death. This carnival gives you the opportunity to experience some Catalan culture traditions, chief among them the parade of the <i>gegants</i> or the symbolic hanging of the (Catalan) donkey.</p><p><strong>Arrival of the birds</strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551092550_Jueves-Lardero-2016-11.jpg" style="width: 490px; height: 327px;" /></p><p><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: carnaval.villarrobledo.com</span></i></p><p>The carnival in Villarrobledo is another one with a long history which goes back to the 19th century. Traditionally, the festivities begin on Thursday with the <i>Llegada de los Juanes</i>, a parade of people wearing bird masks. They are the opening act for ten days full of costumes, fun and <i>fiestas</i>. There is also a children's carnival with its own costume competition.</p><p><strong>Carnaval del Vino de Haro</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551093613_279ee2fa-a080-826d-265e-05240958edce_660.jpg.png" style="width: 350px; height: 490px;" /></strong><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: lariojaturismo.com</span></i></p><p>In La Rioja, fans of classy celebrations might find exactly what they are looking for. Fancy <i>Hotel Los Agustinos</i> hosts a carnival carbaret inspired by those of the late 19th century. As the name of this carnival celebration suggests, wine plays a major role here: Three <i>bodegas</i> are going to present their latest creations.<i> Salute!</i></p><p><strong>Gay Pride in Sitges</strong></p><p><strong><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1551094611_Depositphotos_42148373_s-2015.jpg" style="width: 500px; height: 332px;" /></strong></p><p><i><span style="font-size:11px;">Photo: Depositphotos</span></i></p><p>More than 250,000 people flock to the coastal town of Sitges about 35 kilometres from Barcelona for one of the biggest gay carnivals in the world. Starting on Thursday February 28th, the week is packed with parades, parties and shows and the gay-friendly town opens its doors to thousands of revellers. By the way, this one is also said to be one of the safest street festivals of the world. Best party night is on Saturday!</p></div></div></div></div></div>