Batir means to beat, crash against, whip or to fight or duel.

El viento batía las ventanas del salón con gran dureza

The wind beat against the windows with so much strength

It can also be used in baking in a few ways - whip (cream), beat/whisk (eggs), churn (butter).

Tienes que batir bien la mezcla si quieres que las tortitas salgan ricas.

You have to whip the mix if you want the pancakes to come out nicely.

Also, it means to beat your own record:

El atleta batió su anterior record. ¡No hace más que mejorar!

The athlete beat his previous record. He keeps on improving!

It's also used when talking about beating someone in race, battle or duel (vanquish, defeating, etc.)

El ejercito batió su enemigo.

The army defeated its enemy.

Batirse a muerte.

Fight to the death.

You can use batir and refer to physical things too:

Batir palmas.

Clap your hands.

Batir los párpados.

Bat your eyelashes.

Pronuntiation:

Ba-tir

