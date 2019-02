Well as the week progresses you may be tempted to take it further and leave the house with a hat or coat or even risk bare arms or, heaven forbid, short trousers.

IN PICS: Ten photos that make will you excited about spring in Spain

Spain’s meteorological agency AEMET confirmed that the weather this week will “be more like what we’d expect in May than in late February, thanks to the arrival of warm air masses.”

“Daytime temperatures will be a good 5 – 10 degrees higher than usual across practically all the peninsula,” AEMET’s Ruben del Campo told Servimedia agency adding that in central Spain it could even reach 10 and 15 degrees above the usual average for this time of year.

Although, AEMET warned that night time temperatures would remain cold.

Variación y valores previstos t.🌡️mín. y máx. para próximos días. Subida generalizada de t.máx. desde hoy hasta el #findesemana, que será primaveral de día🌞👕, pero hasta con heladas❄️🧥 en algunas zonas de noche>>#AmplitudTérmica. Actualiza info cada día>https://t.co/0T9nJSnMnD pic.twitter.com/dyHw2a1pAV — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) February 20, 2019

The warm temperatures will begin on Thursday and Friday reaching a peak on Saturday and Sunday before cooling again early next week.

Most of Spain will reach temperatures above 20C even across the north coast from Galicia in the west to Aragon and the foothills of the Pyrenees in the east.

Cordoba is expected to peak at 28C, although at night time the mercury will plummet to below 10C.

The warm weather will also bring clear skies with no rainfall expected until early next week.