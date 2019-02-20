IN PICS: The Super Snow Moon as seen from Spain

<p>February’s full moon is known as the “snow moon” as a result of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year. </p><p>And because this year's February full moon was one of three supermoons to be seen this year, it was dubbed the "super snow moon". </p><p>Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it to the closest point to Earth while the Moon is full.</p><p>The Moon appeared about 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter to observers, although experts insist the difference is barely noticeable to the human eye.</p><p>It made its closest approach to Earth since 1948 last year and it will not be that close again until 25 November 2034.</p><p>Luckily the skies were clear across most of Spain during Monday night which meant photographers were out late into the night to capture the rare sight. </p><p>Here are some of The Local's favourites from across Spain. </p><p>This beautiful time-lapse video captured the phenomenon over Madrid's Cuatro Torres - four towers - business district.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Un año más las aves acuden a sus dormideros al tiempo que la gran luna llena levanta el vuelo sobre la ciudad de Madrid.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LunaLlena?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LunaLlena</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/lunadenieve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#lunadenieve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperLuna?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperLuna</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/fullmoon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#fullmoon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/moon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#moon</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BetterTravelTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BetterTravelTogether</a><a href="https://twitter.com/aquilatierratve?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@aquilatierratve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/jacobpetrus_tve?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jacobpetrus_tve</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/tiempobrasero?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@tiempobrasero</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SEO_BirdLife?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SEO_BirdLife</a> <a href="https://t.co/T3qOQb7znP">pic.twitter.com/T3qOQb7znP</a></p>— Pedro Alvera (@pedroalvera) <a href="https://twitter.com/pedroalvera/status/1097984928044732420?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Así salía la <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LunaLlena?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LunaLlena</a> entre las Cuatro Torres de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Madrid?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Madrid</a>.Preciosa como siempre😍...No hace falta ponerle nombres extravagantes, ni <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LunadeNieve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LunadeNieve</a> , ni <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/superlunadenieve?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#superlunadenieve</a> 😂Mucha calima y suciedad en el aire impidieron verla salir del todo.<a href="https://twitter.com/PlanetarioMad?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PlanetarioMad</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SonyEspana?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SonyEspana</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/esa_es?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@esa_es</a> <a href="https://t.co/NDR7HVPSMD">pic.twitter.com/NDR7HVPSMD</a></p>— Jmartinezmoran (@jmartinezmoran) <a href="https://twitter.com/jmartinezmoran/status/1097954179430125568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 19, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Here it is seen from another viewpoint in Madrid. This time the Torrespaña (aka El Piruli), the RTVE communications tower just off Calle O'Donnell.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGMACUAjZ8\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>From elsewhere in Spain, the supermoon looked just as stunning. </p><p>Here it is above the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGKJBUBnU9\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>Providing the perfect backdrop to this hilltop castle in Catalonia: </p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGHf5wg7US\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p> </p><p> </p><p>And here it is viewed behind a windmill in Castilla-La Mancha. </p><div><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="605" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FTheLocalSpain%2Fposts%2F1595110773966608&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500"></iframe></div><p>The super snow moon with the silhouette of a windmill was a popular theme on social media. </p><p> </p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGF6ezBEGL\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>This dreamy shot was taken in Navarra. </p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGB5EtnfzL\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>Watching it rise above Galatzo mountain in Mallorca was a treat.</p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BuGGxnKo5TQ\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p>This final one was sent in by a reader in Caleta de Veléz. Great photograph on the beach taken by Carlos Castro Garcia.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1550674277_52820268_2017178938318423_7813803395675848704_n.jpg" style="width: 280px; height: 350px;" /></p>