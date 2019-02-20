Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

IN PICS: The Super Snow Moon as seen from Spain

20 February 2019
14:44 CET+01:00
IN PICS: The Super Snow Moon as seen from Spain
Julián Mateos / fotosdelmarques / instagram
20 February 2019
14:44 CET+01:00
One of three supermoons visible this year, the one that appeared last night was the biggest and brightest full moon of 2019

February’s full moon is known as the “snow moon” as a result of the heavy snowfall that often occurs at that time of year. 

And because this year's February full moon was one of three supermoons to be seen this year, it was dubbed the "super snow moon". 

Supermoons occur when the Moon’s orbit brings it to the closest point to Earth while the Moon is full.

The Moon appeared about 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter to observers, although experts insist the difference is barely noticeable to the human eye.

It made its closest approach to Earth since 1948 last year and it will not be that close again until 25 November 2034.

Luckily the skies were clear across most of Spain during Monday night which meant photographers were out late into the night to capture the rare sight. 

Here are some of The Local's favourites from across Spain. 

This beautiful time-lapse video captured the phenomenon over Madrid's Cuatro Torres - four towers - business district.

 

 

Here it is seen from another viewpoint in Madrid. This time the Torrespaña (aka El Piruli), the RTVE communications tower just off Calle O'Donnell.

From elsewhere in Spain, the supermoon looked just as stunning. 

Here it is above the Sagrada Familia basilica in Barcelona.

Providing the perfect backdrop to this hilltop castle in Catalonia: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CarlesArtigas (@carles.artigas.r) on

 

 

And here it is viewed behind a windmill in Castilla-La Mancha. 

The super snow moon with the silhouette of a windmill was a popular theme on social media. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Julián Mateos📸 (@fotosdelmarques) on

This dreamy shot was taken in Navarra. 

Watching it rise above Galatzo mountain in Mallorca was a treat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Juanjo Buendía (@juanjobuendia) on

This final one was sent in by a reader in Caleta de Veléz.  Great photograph on the beach taken by Carlos Castro Garcia.

