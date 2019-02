Whether its almond or cherry blossom, the vibrant yellow bloom of mimosa or wild irises bursting through the wet earth, there are signs of spring wherever you turn your head.

Take a stroll in the mountains, head to your nearest park or just look out of your window. Spring is here!

In Madrid, this is the time of year when couples flock to the Quinta de los Molinos park (Near Suances Metro in the east of the city) to admire the groves of almond trees as they reach full bloom.

It's now warm enough to enjoy things like rowing on the lake in Madrid's Retiro park. The perfect way to enjoy the spring sunshine.

Look out for mimosa trees which burst into bloom with their vibrant yellow fluffy blossom.

Even the ugliest tower block is transformed when spring is in the air.

If you can catch almond blossom with a glimpse of the snow-capped Sierra Nevada in the background, like this shot captured in Granada province, then you are lucky indeed!

Straight from the pages of Don Quixote. This photo of fog, flowers and a windmill was taken in Castille-La Mancha.

The terraces of inland Alicante provide stunning views...and more almond trees.

It's the perfect times to skip through an olive grove...

And it's not just about flowers. Right now, Calçots are also in season. There are a specialty in Catalonia but you can find them in Catalan restaurants across Spain duirng February and March.