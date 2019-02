This means steep, sheer and rough. It also means a subject that's naughty or salacious.

Here are some examples:

Fuimos a hacer senderismo pero el terreno era demasiado escabroso.

We went hiking but the ground was too steep.

En la reunión de hoy tocaron temas escabrosos. Fue un poco incómodo.

In today's meeting they talked about some risqué topics. It was a bit uncomfortable.

Pronunciation:

Es-ca-bro-so

