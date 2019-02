The Socialist government pledged to hire the bulk of these workers before March 29th, the date scheduled for Britain to exit the European Union whether a deal is reached or not.

New positions will be created for 875 civil servants working in governmental departments and another 860 to work at ports and airports on issues of border and customs control.

“The administration currently has the necessary means to deal with the relations’ framework after Britain’s exit from the European Union, but has to strengthen the availability of public workers in certain sectors,” the Madrid government said in a statement after its weekly meeting on Friday.

The extra workers will also be in place to provide assistance to the 300,000 Britons currently registered as living in the Iberian country as they navigate their new status - whatever that may be.

This will bring a glimmer of hope to the hundreds of Brits currently attempting to secure appointments -“Cita Previas” - to get their paperwork in order in a last minute panic ahead of the March 29th deadline.

British Embassy staff have warned Brits in Spain to ensure they are correctly registered a resident ahead of the deadline and believe there are tens of thousands who have so far failed to do so.

British residents in Spain are also rushing to swap their driving licences for Spanish ones ahead of Brexit, for fear that they may be forced to take a Spanish driving test once the British driving licence is no longer valid in the EU.

The DGT (Spain’s Traffic Directorate) has reported long delays in getting appointments and there is a backlog in processing applications.

The new staff will also like be drafted in to deal with issues at the border with Gibraltar, where an estimated 10,000 people a day cross over from Spain to work in the British overseas territory.

