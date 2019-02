One of these taggers was placed in provisional custody and three others were banned from approaching railway facilities, police said in a statement, adding the investigation continued.

The gang made headlines in October and November last year after pulling the emergency brakes four times in Madrid's underground tubes, forcing the carriages to stop.

In one case, they assaulted "several police agents and security agents," said a statement , released on Monday.

Detenidos 18 #grafiteros por asaltar y pintar vagones del metro de #Madrid por el procedimiento del palancazo.



Police had for several months been looking for the gang of taggers that operated in several Spanish regions and in Milan.

They are accused of having caused more than €650,000 ($730,000) in damage.

In December 2016, police said they arrested five suspected members of another gang called the "ZorrosViejos", or "Old Foxes."

These operated in much the same way, and were accused of causing over €200,000 worth of damage to train carriages around the country.