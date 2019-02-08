Spanish Word of the Day: 'Festejar'

<p><i>Festejar</i> means to celebrate something. A synonym of<i> festejar</i> would be <i>celebrar.</i></p><p>Here are some examples of how to use this word:</p><ul><li><i>¡Los aficionados festejaron la victoria de su equipo!</i></li></ul><p> The fans celebrated the victory of their team!</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>¡En India festejan las bodas durante días! </i></li></ul><p> In India wedding celebrations last for days!</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="272" src="https://giphy.com/embed/Is1O1TWV0LEJi" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/excited-the-office-celebrate-Is1O1TWV0LEJi">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>Fes-te-har</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190205/the-eleven-most-annoying-spanish-false-friends-of-all-time">READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time </a></strong></p>