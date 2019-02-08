Spanish Word of the Day: 'Festejar'

Festejar means to celebrate something. A synonym of festejar would be celebrar.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

¡Los aficionados festejaron la victoria de su equipo!

The fans celebrated the victory of their team!

¡En India festejan las bodas durante días!

In India wedding celebrations last for days!

Pronunciation:

Fes-te-har

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

