Today's word is 'dulce' which literally means 'sweet'. This is the opposite of 'amargo' which means sour or bitter.

Dulces as a noun, means sweet things, like pastries and cakes

¡Me encantan los dulces!

I love sweet things!

¿Eres más de dulce o salado?

Are you more into sweet or savory things?



It can also be used to refer to someone's character.

Mi suegra es super dulce.

My mother in law is super sweet.

Other meanings:

Agua dulce.

Fresh water.

Ser una perita dulce/ en dulce.

Apple of your eye./ To be an angel.



Pronunciation:

Dul-ce

