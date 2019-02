Carcajada is a loud laugh. This word is used to indicate the intensity of the laughter ... Here we have some of examples of how to use it:

Ayer conocí a un bebe súper simpático, no hacía más que reírse a carcajadas.

Yesterday I met a very friendly baby, he kept bursting in laughter!

Fuimos a 'El club de la comedia' el viernes pasado. ¡Fue increíble! Nos estuvimos riendo a carcajadas.

We went to 'The comedy club' last Friday. It was incredible! We laughed our heads off!

Pronunciation:

car-ca-ja-da

