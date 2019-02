Desagradable means 'Unpleasant' in English. This word in Spanish can be used in many different situations. You can say that a person is unpleasant or a situation.

La cajera era muy desagradable

The cashier was very unpleasant

La señora se tropezó en mitad de la calle. Verlo fue muy desagradable.

The lady fell over in the middle of the street. It was very unpleasant to watch.

El tiempo es muy desagradable hoy.

It's very unpleasant weather today.

Pronuntiation:

/d̪e.sa.gɾa.ˈd̪a.ble.ˈ/

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.