What's on in Spain: 15 and a half things to do in February

Here are some of the highlights going on across Spain this February.

Food

Madrid Gastrofestival, January 23rd until February 10th

Photo: GastroFestival Madrid

This is more than just a food festival. The Spanish capital becomes a hub for gourmet cuisine, as well as the art, fashion, literature and films that are inspired by it. 2019 celebrates an extended edition of the famous festival. Foodies come, eat and rejoice.

Calçots in Catalonia (February and March)



Photo: Depositphotos

February and March are Calçots time in Catalonia! You can find the traditional grilled spring onion all around the region. In Barcelona there is a market throughout the period in Parc de les Tres Xemeineies where guests can celebrate the urban edition of the Calçotada to the sounds of Sardana music and a porró of vino tinto.

Recipe: How to make, eat and enjoy calçots

Arts

Alberto Giacometti Retrospective at Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, runs until February 24th

Photo:Guggenheim.

This month offers you the last chance to visit the retrospective on 20th century artist Alberto Giacometti (1901-1966) which opened in October 2018. Born in Switzerland, Giacometti spent most of his life in Paris. His sculptures and paintings have connections to surrealism, cubism and existentialism and count as some of the most influential works of the past century.



ARCOmadrid International Contemporary Art Fair February 27th until March 3rd



2015 edition. Photo: Depositphotos

The International Contemporary Art Fair is one of the main art fairs on the international circuit and a must-see for art lovers and collectors in Madrid. It takes place in the huge exhibition center IFEMA but also look out for galleries in the captal holding their own events.

Cultural Festivals

Almond Blossom Festival La Palma, Canary Islands, January 26th until March 2nd.



Photo: Depositphotos

Each year, the island of La Palma celebrates the blossoming of the almond trees that grow everywhere on the island. As spring is still far away in other regions of Europe, why not forget about winter's darkness and celebrate spring while tasting the exquisite handmade almond sweets?

La Endiabla , Cuenca, Castille-La Mancha, February 1st to 4th



Photo: La Endiablada

Every year at the beginning of February, visitors flock to the small town of Almonacid del Marquesado in Cuenca where locals celebrate La Endiablada, or "the brotherhood of the devils". Since at least the 13th century, locals have gathered for this celebration, dressing up in outlandish "devil" costumes with noisy cowbells and dancing through the town. The festival is meant to honour both the Virgin Mary as well as the town's patron saint, San Blas.

Festes de Moros i Cristians a Sant Blai, Bocairent, Valencia February 1st to 5th.



Photo: Juan Sanz/ Bocairent Town Hall

In February, the small town Bocairent in the Valencia region hosts the tradtional Moors and Christians festival. There are re-enactments of the fights between the two groups as well as parades and fireworks - not to mention the perfect opportunity to visit this truly charming town.

Chinese New Year, Barcelona February 2nd



The Chinese Dragon. Photo: Depositphotos

On the 2nd of February 2019, Barcelona gets ready to celebrate the dawn of the Chinese new year - the year of the Pig. There will be fairs, shows and a parade that you can visit for free, all related to Chinese culture. Make sure not to miss the parade that starts at 11.30 am in Estació del Nord Park, heading for Arc de Triomf where the celebrations and the fair take place. Did we mention there will be lots of Chinese food?

Santa Eulàlia Festival, Barcelona, February 8th to 12th

Photo: Santa Eulalia Festival

Once the patron of Barcelona, Santa Eulàlia was more or less abandoned in the 17th century to make space for the city's beloved Mercé. However, the celebration of the former patron now takes place in February and is the perfect opportunity for everyone who missed the Festes de la Mercé in September to encounter giants on the street or risk a scorching in the correfocs, the traditional firework runs. You might also stumble upon the famous human towers and Sardana dances. On the 12th of February, Saint Eulàlias day, visitors can enter the Ajuntament (City Hall) as well as several other museums for free.

READ MORE Els Castells: What you need to know about the human towers of Catalonia

Las Bodas de Isabel de Segura, Teruel, Aragon February 14th to 17th

Photo: Teruel City Hall

Believing her true love to be dead, Isabel marries another in Spain’s take on Romeo and Juliet. Every year the city of Teruel revives the tragedy of the two lovers on the month of romance. Celebrate your Valentine’s day with star-crossed lovers and medieval dress in the mountainous Aragon region of eastern Spain.

Flamenco festival of Jerez February 22nd, March 3rd.



Photo: AFP

The Andalusian town of Jerez takes its unofficial title of "city of flamenco" quite seriously, and no other time of year is that more apparent than during the annual Festival de Jerez. For two weeks, the city comes alive with dozens of performances of the traditional dance and musical style.

Carnival

Carnival Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Canary Islands, February 7th to 27th



Photo: Depositphotos

Those looking to have the Rio de Janeiro carnival experience without having to fly all the way to South America should head instead to the largest of the Canary Islands, Tenerife. Santa Cruz de Tenerife is a twin city of the Brazilian metropolis and its carnival is world-renowned – as much as it is out of this world.

Sitges Carnival February 26th to March 6th



Photo:Sitges festival

More than 250,000 people flock to the coastal town of Sitges about 35 kilometres from Barcelona, every February for one of the biggest gay carnivals in the world. The week is packed with parades, parties and shows and the gay-friendly town opens its doors to thousands of revellers.

Cádiz Carnival February 28th until March 10th



Photo: Depositphotos

The carnival in Cádiz is one of the most famous in Spain, dating back to the 16th century. These days it’s all about dressing up and poking fun at politicians and people in the news, as well as the usual eating and drinking of course.

Sports

Seville Marathon February 17th



Photo: Zurich Marathon, Sevilla

If hills aren't your thing, why not take part in the flattest marathon in Europe, which takes in some of the most picturesque sights of Seville along the route. You can still register if you fancy taking up a New Year´s challenge. Otherwise, why not lend your support to the runners by cheering them on from the side lines?

Half Marathon, Barcelona February 10th



Photo: Depositphotos

Talking about sports: If the marathon in Seville is too much for you, you could opt for the half-marathon in Barcelona. It's “only” 20 km so you don't have to be a running ace in order to succeed but it still gives you the atmosphere and experience of a real marathon. Registration is open - run!

By Leslie Fried / The Local