Comodín means 'wild card ' or 'joker' in a pack of cards but it also means other things when it's used in different contexts.

We say that someone it's a comodín when the person is very useful or helpful in a variety of situations - an all-rounder or a jack of all trades. For example: A football player that can play in many different positions would be called a 'comodín'.

El medio centro del Real Madrid es un comodín.

The midfield player from Real Madrid is an all-rounder.

Es un trabajador con muchas facetas, de hecho es el comodín de la empresa.

It's an employee with so many different skills, he's a jack of all trades!

Su comodín por no entregar su proyecto será que no ha tenido tiempo.

Hi typical excuse for not handing in his project is that he hasn't had time.

Pronunciation:

/ko.mo.ˈd̪in/