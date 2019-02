You will hear many people say it continuously at work and on the streets.

Resfriado means 'to have a cold' in English.

Me fui a esquiar y pillé un resfriado.

I went skiing and caught a cold.

Esta muy resfriada así que no podrá venir a la fiesta.

She's caught the flu therefore she won't be able to come to the party.

You'll hear this word a lot during winter and you'll have to have a response prepared!

Estoy resfriado

¡Ay pobrecito!, tendrás que reposar unos días.

I'm sick

Poor you! You'll have to rest for a few days.

Pronuntiation:

/res.ˈfɾja.d̪o/

