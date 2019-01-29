Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adular'

<p><i>Adular</i> means to flatter and fawn over someone.</p><p>It means to try to win someone's favor by flattering someone else for personal interest and it's usually used in a negative way.</p><ul><li><i> Odio los camareros que no dejan de adularte para que les des propina. </i></li></ul><p> I hate waiters who flatter you in order to get a tip</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Fui a comprar un coche y el comercial no hacía más que adularme.</i></li></ul><p> I went to buy a car and the sales assistant wouldn't stop fawning over me.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="264" src="https://giphy.com/embed/a1gqbNtWPHJJe" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/waitress-a1gqbNtWPHJJe">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p>If you're looking for a word that means the same but positively,<i>Elogiar </i>is a great one to use.</p><p><strong>Pronuntiation: </strong></p><p>Aðu- ˈlaɾ</p><p>If you're looking for a word that means the same but positively,Elogiar is a great one to use.</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190116/7-foody-phrases-that-dont-mean-what-you-think">Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think </a></strong></p>