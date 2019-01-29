Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adular'

Adular means to flatter and fawn over someone.

It means to try to win someone's favor by flattering someone else for personal interest and it's usually used in a negative way.

Odio los camareros que no dejan de adularte para que les des propina.

I hate waiters who flatter you in order to get a tip

Fui a comprar un coche y el comercial no hacía más que adularme.

I went to buy a car and the sales assistant wouldn't stop fawning over me.

If you're looking for a word that means the same but positively,Elogiar is a great one to use.

Pronuntiation:

Aðu- ˈlaɾ

