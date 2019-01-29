Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Adular'

29 January 2019
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
29 January 2019
Today's Spanish word of the day is a great one to add to your list of advanced vocabulary.

Adular means to flatter and fawn over someone.

It means to try to win someone's favor by flattering someone else for personal interest and it's usually used in a negative way.

  •  Odio los camareros que no dejan de adularte para que les des propina.

       I hate waiters who flatter you in order to get a tip

 

  • Fui a comprar un coche y el comercial no hacía más que adularme.

              I went to buy a car and the sales assistant wouldn't stop fawning over me.

If you're looking for a word that means the same but positively,Elogiar is a great one to use.

Pronuntiation: 

Aðu- ˈlaɾ

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid.

