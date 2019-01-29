Good news for workers in Spain as jobless queue shortens

<p>At the end of 2018, it stood at 14.45 percent, down from 16.5 percent at end-2017, <a href="https://www.ine.es/infografias/tasasepa/desktop/index.html?lang=es">the national statistics institute (INE)</a> said. </p><p>That brings the number of jobless people in Spain to 3.3 million. </p><p>But even though unemployment has dropped since 2013 as Spain emerges from economic crisis, the country still has the eurozone's second highest jobless rate after Greece.</p><p>Young people are especially hard-hit. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548764463_INE.jpg" style="width: 425px; height: 225px;" /><i style="font-size: 11px;">Infographic shows distribution of unemployment by gender and age. Source: INE</i></p><p>The growth in temporary jobs was also higher than that of permanent posts in 2018, INE said.</p><p>Spain's services sector saw close to 430,000 jobs created in 2018, it added. </p><p>That includes tourism, which accounted for 11.8 percent of Spain's GDP last year.</p><p>Spain saw another record year in terms of foreign visitor numbers in 2018, even if growth in sales slowed as sun-soaked competitors like Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia recovered.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190118/spains-tourism-growth-slows-as-rivals-recover">Spain's tourism growth slows as rivals recover</a></strong></p>