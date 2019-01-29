Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Good news for workers in Spain as jobless queue shortens

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 January 2019
13:01 CET+01:00
jobsunemploymentjobless

Share this article

Good news for workers in Spain as jobless queue shortens
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 January 2019
13:01 CET+01:00
Spain's unemployment rate dropped in 2018 as the country's services sector, which includes all-important tourism, generated more jobs, official figures showed Tuesday.

At the end of 2018, it stood at 14.45 percent, down from 16.5 percent at end-2017, the national statistics institute (INE) said.   

That brings the number of jobless people in Spain to 3.3 million.   

But even though unemployment has dropped since 2013 as Spain emerges from economic crisis, the country still has the eurozone's second highest jobless rate after Greece.

Young people are especially hard-hit.   


Infographic shows distribution of unemployment by gender and age. Source: INE

The growth in temporary jobs was also higher than that of permanent posts in 2018, INE said.

Spain's services sector saw close to 430,000 jobs created in 2018, it added.   

That includes tourism, which accounted for 11.8 percent of Spain's GDP last year.

Spain saw another record year in terms of foreign visitor numbers in 2018, even if growth in sales slowed as sun-soaked competitors like Turkey, Egypt and Tunisia recovered.

READ MORE: Spain's tourism growth slows as rivals recover

Europe's Leading Job Site for
International Talent - The Local Jobs
jobsunemploymentjobless
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The perks and quirks of having a baby in Spain
  2. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  3. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  4. IN PICS: Riot police sent in to clear taxi strike in Madrid
  5. Readers' tips: Which supermarket in Spain is the best to shop at?

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. The perks and quirks of having a baby in Spain
  2. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  3. No-deal Brexit: British pensioners in EU to lose NHS healthcare cover
  4. IN PICS: Riot police sent in to clear taxi strike in Madrid
  5. Readers' tips: Which supermarket in Spain is the best to shop at?

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

29/01
Spanish speaker sought - Sevenoaks, Otford area, UK
28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
View all notices
Post a new notice