IN PICS: Madrid's Prado Museum does the #10yearchallenge and the results are awesome

Whereas people have been posting images of their younger selves snapped a decade ago alongside a present day photo, other organisations have jumped on the bandwagon, such as Greenpeace which used powerful images to illustrate environmental damage and climate change.

Madrid’s Prado museum also took on the challenge, posting images of some of its best-known portraits of Spanish historical figures painted a decade a part.

The museum, which celebrates its bicentenary this year and welcomes almost three million visitors through its doors each year, saw the ten year challenge as a way of broadening knowledge about its collection.

#10YearChallenge La infanta Margarita retratada por Velázquez a los 5 años en "Las meninas" en 1656 y por Martínez del Mazo en 1665-1666, poco antes de casarse con su tío el emperador Leopoldo I. Fallecería a los 21 años por las secuelas de su cuarto parto #Prado200 pic.twitter.com/ZcSTUNACoE — Museo del Prado (@museodelprado) January 24, 2019

The Infanta Margarita, who at five was one of the protagonists in Velázquez’s famous Las Meninas artwork, was also painted ten years later by Martínez del Mazo.

Left: 'Prince Baltasar Carlos, on horseback', by Velázquez (1634-1635). Right: 'Prince Baltasar Carlos', by Juan Bautista Martínez del Mazo (1645)

Left: 'Carlos II’ by Sebastián de Herrera Barnuevo (around 1670). Right: 'Carlos II', by Juan Carreño de Miranda (circa 1680)

Left: 'Fernando VII' by Luis de la Cruz y Ríos (circa 1825). Right: 'Fernando VII with royal mantle' by Goya (1814-1815)

Left: 'King Alfonso XIII' by Román Navarro García de Vinuesa (1912). Right: 'Alfonso XIII', by Juan Antonio Benlliure y Gil (1902)

The Infanta Isabel Clara Eugenia. On the left, portrayed by Sánchez Coello aged about 20. To the right, by Pantoja de la Cruz in 1598-1599.

And in the tweet below Queen María Luisa de Parma painted by Goya in 1789 and then again in 1799.