The 25-year-old, a winner of three of the past four world titles, hurt herself in Sunday's Indonesia Masters final and was forced to retire while leading Saina Nehwal of India.

The Spanish badminton federation said Marin would undergo surgery on Tuesday and start rehab next week for an injury that typically requires a recovery period of at least six months.

That timetable would leave her facing a race against time to be fit to defend her title in Basel, Switzerland, from August 19th to 25th.

