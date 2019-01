Which supermarket in Spain is best?

With so many different supermarkets to choose from in Spain, it’s not surprising that we got a wide variety of responses.

There was, however, a clear winner, and it’s no shocker: Mercadona easily outstripped Carrefour and Lidl as respondents’ favorite place to buy groceries (you can probably hear the jingle in your head right now, can’t you?).

A little background…

Mercadona is a Spanish supermarket chain founded in 1977 in Valencia by the Roig family, who took the name from an Italian pasta company called ‘Mercadonna’.

It has since become the Spanish leader with 24 pèrcent of the grocery store market, according to a study published in 2018 by EAE business school - indicating that The Local readers’ opinions are in line with the Spanish population’s.

The company’s slogan, Siempre Precios Bajos (‘always low prices’) will sound eerily familiar to U.S. transplants.

According to the company’s website, there are 1,635 Mercadona supermarkets located throughout Spain, so chances are that there’s one close to you.



Photo: Mercadona