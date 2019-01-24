Taxi drivers call off strike in Barcelona

<p>The strike was called off following a tight vote by members of the Elite taxi union, it said on Twitter.</p><p>In the vote carried out late Wednesday in Barcelona's Plaza Catalunya, 2,508 taxi drivers voted in favour of ending the strike and 2,177 were opposed. </p><p>Spanish taxi drivers complain that rivals from ride-hailing apps work like taxis despite not being classed as such in law, competing unfairly since they do not face the same regulations and costs.</p><p>The new Catalan government regulations will oblige customers of Uber or its main Spanish rival, Cabify, to book services 15 minutes in advance. </p><p>That means customers will have to wait at least that long before they can get a ride rather than having a vehicle arrive almost immediately. </p><p>But after taxi drivers said the measure did not go far enough, the regional government said Tuesday that it would allow local authorities in Catalonia -- if they deemed it necessary -- to lengthen the pre-booking time to a maximum of one hour.</p><p>Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau told reporters that a one-hour delay would be applied there.</p><p>The new regulations also ban geo-localisation for ride-hailing services, which means users will no longer be able to find the car nearest to them on their app. </p><p>On Wednesday, Uber threatened to withdraw from Barcelona if the new restrictions were implemented.</p><p>Barcelona taxi drivers began their strike on January 18, while Madrid taxi drivers launched an open ended strike over the same issue on Monday. </p><p>In recent days, some taxi protests have turned violent, with dozens of vehicles operated by Uber and Cabify vandalised in both cities.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190123/striking-madrid-taxis-up-pressure-as-tourism-fair-opens-in-madrid">Striking Madrid taxi drivers up pressure by blocking access to global tourism fair</a></strong></p>