The final length of tubing has been installed to reinforce the 60 meter vertical shaft that runs parallel to the borehole where Julen is thought to be trapped.

The next stage will see a team of specialist miners lowered into the shaft in a specially designed metal capsule. This is what it looks like:

#RescateJulen | Esta es la cápsula-ascensor (izq., durante su fabricación) en la que bajarán los mineros. Derecha, la plataforma por la que descenderá la cápsula hasta 50 metros dentro del pozo. #Directo 📡 https://t.co/nbh2aQ4Nm7 pic.twitter.com/WBB9BZ4vok — SUR en directo 📡 (@SURDirecto) January 24, 2019

They will be lowered two men at a time, equipped with pick axes, pneumatic drills and shovels to dig out by hand a sloped tunnel in order to reach the two-year-old.

READ MORE: What you need to know about Spain's desperate mission to find two-year-old Julen

The miners from a specialist brigade flown in from Asturias will crawl on their hands and knees carefully digging out a four-meter-gallery, shoring it up with wooden beams to connect to the place where the boy is thought to be.

These are the eight miners from a specialist rescue team - Brigada de Salvamento Minero de Hunosa - based in Asturias who will take it turns to tunnel to reach #julen in the last stage of #totalan rescue pic.twitter.com/MWAGxBwcTT — Fiona Govan (@fifimadrid) January 24, 2019

This laborious and dangerous task will be carried out by two man teams working in 40 to 60-minute shifts to prevent fatigue.

It could take up 24 hours to reach the child, according to Ángel García Vidal (pictured above), the engineer who is supervising the technical work.

Two-year-old Julen Rosello fell down a 110-metre deep borehole on an Andalusian hillside outside Totalán on Sunday January 13th.

SEE ALSO: The images that tell the story of the hunt for missing Julen





According to reports from journalists at the scene, the first miners were lowered down into the shaft just after 4pm on Thursday.