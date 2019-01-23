Spanish Word of the Day: (A) rajatabla

A Rajatabla basically means rigorous or strict and by the book. It's a great Word of the Day to really flex your Spanish muscles.

- ¡Ella lleva su trabajo a rajatabla!

She always completes her work rigorously!

Su padre es muy duro. ¡Lleva todo a rajatabla!

- His father is very tough. He does everything by the book!

Pronuncation: rah-ghah-tah-blah

