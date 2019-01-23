Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: (A) rajatabla

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 January 2019
16:54 CET+01:00
spanish word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the Day: (A) rajatabla
Photo: Deposit Photos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
23 January 2019
16:54 CET+01:00
This Spanish word is always preceded by an "a". Can you guess what it means?

A Rajatabla basically means rigorous or strict and by the book. It's a great Word of the Day to really flex your Spanish muscles.

-        ¡Ella lleva su trabajo a rajatabla!

She always completes her work rigorously!

Su padre es muy duro. ¡Lleva todo a rajatabla!

-        His father is very tough. He does everything by the book!

Pronuncation: rah-ghah-tah-blah

LAE Madrid is the leading Spanish academy in Madrid and is accredited by the Instituto Cervantes. It offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families. For more information on our Spanish courses contact info@laemadrid.com.

spanish word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Spanish miners prepare for final stage of rescue mission to find Julen
  2. The images that tell the story of the hunt for missing Julen
  3. What’s the next step in mission to rescue Julen?
  4. New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler trapped underground
  5. Spanish rescuers finish tunnel and set hopes on reaching trapped toddler today

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Spanish miners prepare for final stage of rescue mission to find Julen
  2. The images that tell the story of the hunt for missing Julen
  3. What’s the next step in mission to rescue Julen?
  4. New setbacks in search for Spanish toddler trapped underground
  5. Spanish rescuers finish tunnel and set hopes on reaching trapped toddler today

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
06/11
Malaga Intercambio
View all notices
Post a new notice