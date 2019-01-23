Jailed Catalan separatist to run for Barcelona mayor

<p>In a tweet, Joaquim Forn said he had "taken the decision" to head up "a unifying, reliable and transversal" electoral list in Barcelona for municipal polls on May 26.</p><p>The announcement comes as a trial against him and 11 other pro-independence leaders begins shortly over a failed attempt to separate the northeastern region of Catalonia from the rest of Spain in October 2017.</p><p>At the time, Forn was in charge of interior matters in the pro-independence executive of former regional president Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain for Belgium.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548243663_000_TX514.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 427px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Members of the deposed Catalan regional government (L-R) Joaquim Forn, Raul Romeva, Jordi Turull, Carles Mundo, Josep Rull and Meritxell Borras arrive at the National Court in Madrid on November 2, 2017.</span></p><p>Prosecutors want Forn to be jailed for 16 years for rebellion and misuse of public funds.</p><p>A councillor in Barcelona's city hall for 18 years, Forn will head up the list of Puigdemont's separatist party PDeCAT in the municipal elections.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="ca">He pres la decisió d'encapçalar una candidatura integradora, solvent i transversal per guanyar l'alcaldia de Barcelona. Vull liderar un projecte de transformació de la ciutat sòlid i rigorós per situar Barcelona, de nou, al centre de tot.Llegiu la meva carta oberta: <a href="https://t.co/aAPMjR450O">pic.twitter.com/aAPMjR450O</a></p>— Joaquim Forn (@quimforn) <a href="https://twitter.com/quimforn/status/1087968192528568320?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 23, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>His main rivals will be Ada Colau, the current left-wing mayor of Spain's second biggest city, former French prime minister Manuel Valls who was born in Barcelona and Ernest Maragall for the separatist ERC party.</p><p>Maragall is the brother of Barcelona's ex-Socialist mayor Pasqual Maragall, still popular for his role in the city's successful bid for the 1992 Olympics.</p><p>In his statement, Forn said being in jail would not be a problem."I can't accept that just because I am locked up I cannot set in motion the transformation project I have for Barcelona," he said.</p><p>This is not a first in Catalonia.</p><p>In snap regional elections in December 2017, Catalonia's former vice president Oriol Junqueras was an ERC candidate and campaigned from jail via various writings and speeches read by colleagues.</p><p>He won a seat in the regional parliament as did other jailed separatists.</p><p>Junqueras will also stand for European elections due on May 26, the same day as the municipal polls. </p>