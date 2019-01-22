Spanish rescuers finish tunnel and set hopes on reaching trapped toddler today

<p>There has been no contact with Julen Rosello since he fell down the narrow shaft, some 100 metres (350 feet) deep, on January 13 while playing as his parents prepared a picnic nearby in the southern town of Totalan near Malaga.</p><p>After abandoning an initial plan to reach the boy with an angled tunnel because of repeated collapses and landslides, workers installed a giant drilling machine on Saturday at the site to start digging a vertical tunnel parallel to the well, to a depth of 60 metres.</p><p>They reached this level on Monday evening, local daily Diario Sud reported.</p><p>But the shaft still needs to be reinforced to protect against landslides, which could take five to six hours, said rescue team engineer Juan Lopez Escobar.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548147721_cfc1487663365bf66bfb4509e4722d8288abfd82e9454b4c1da7f8387fa45961.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>Then a team of eight expert miners will be lowered down the shaft in a specially made cage to start digging a four-metre horizontal tunnel to the location where they believe the toddler is, another lengthy process.</p><p>The miners will dig the horizontal tunnel "with the help of a pickaxe if the ground is soft, otherwise we will employ tools used in the mining industry such as jackhammers and explosives," Lopez Escobar said.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548149476_tunnel.png" style="width: 640px; height: 361px;" /></p><p><span style="font-size:10px;">Credit: <a href="https://elpais.com/politica/2019/01/21/actualidad/1548093542_859368.html" target="_blank">El País/ RODRIGO SILVA / YOLANDA CLEMENTE </a></span></p><p>"You have to realise that in a few days we are carrying out an operation that usually takes months, without any geological study," he added.</p><p>Hundreds of people, including specialised army and police units, are taking part in the unprecedented rescue operation, which is being closely followed by Spanish media.</p><p>Neighbours and family members of Julen's parents told Spanish media that the couple lost another child, Oliver, aged three, in 2017. The child had cardiac problems.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PrayforJulen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PrayforJulen</a> ya están cerca!! Fuerza pequeño <a href="https://t.co/dcyt81ZOMH">pic.twitter.com/dcyt81ZOMH</a></p>— lucia (@clhoe666) <a href="https://twitter.com/clhoe666/status/1087352512460607488?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 21, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"I believe in God, I am sorry to say this but He has been very unfair to us," Julen's grandmother told private television Antena 3 last week, adding that she believed Oliver was "protecting" Julen in the well.</p><p>Officers have questioned both parents and an entrepreneur who dug the well, a police spokesman said Saturday, adding that this was routine in such circumstances.</p><p>The well was unmarked at the time of the accident and regional authorities in Andalusia said the necessary permission had not been sought before it was dug. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190121/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-mission-to-rescue-two-year-old-julen"><strong>What you need to know about Spain's desperate mission to find two-year old Julen</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190121/everything-you-need-to-know-about-the-mission-to-rescue-two-year-old-julen"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1548147736_000_1CB01V.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></a></p>