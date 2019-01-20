Spanish diggers struggle to reach toddler who fell in well

<p>There has been no contact with Julen Rosello since he fell down the narrow shaft, some 100 metres deep, on January 13th while playing as his parents prepared a picnic nearby in the town of Totalan near Malaga.</p><p>After abandoning an initial plan to reach the boy with an angled tunnel because of repeated collapses and landslides, workers turned to the possibility of drilling a vertical shaft parallel to the well.</p><p>But the new effort slowed as diggers hit hard granite.</p><p>They have so far bored down some 40 metres, local Canal Sur television reported. When they reach a depth of 60 metres, a team of eight expert miners will be lowered down the shaft to start digging a horizontal tunnel to the location where they believe the toddler is.</p><p>The authorities are "doing everything that is humanly possible" to rescue the boy, Juanma Moreno, president of the regional government of Andalusia, told reporters.</p><p>"But the circumstances are not helping. I hope and trust that tomorrow, Monday, we will have some positive news. But it will depend on the nature of the ground," he added.</p><p>Rescuers used probes to explore the bottom of the well that came back with strands of hair matching the child's DNA, as well as a bag of sweets that he was carrying when he went missing, providing confirmation that he is down the hole.</p><p>Experts told Spanish media that there are slim chances that Julen could still be alive, explaining that cold weather slows a body's metabolism, so it needs less energy and can survive with abnormally low breathing and blood flow.</p><p>"The cold has a double edge. On the one hand it's negative, because it can cause multiple consequences. But in this case we all hope for its better outcome: with it you gain time to survive because at lower temperatures the human metabolism slows and tissues are preserved," Ivan Carabano, a paediatrician at Madrid's Hospital 12 de Octubre, told the El Pais daily.</p><p>There have been cases similar to Julen's in which a person survived 10 days in a semi-conscious state that needed less oxygen, the head of the Andalusian Federation of Speleogy, Jose Antonio Berrocal, told reporters in Totalan last week.</p><p>Spanish media, which have been covering the unprecedented rescue operations round-the-clock, have reported that Julen's parents lost another child, aged three, in 2017. The child had cardiac problems.</p><p>The well was unmarked at the time of the accident and regional authorities in Andalusia said the necessary permission had not been sought before it was dug.</p><p>This race against time recalls several other high-profile cases in the 1980s.</p><p>Alfredo Rampi, an Italian boy, was found dead in a well near Rome in 1981 while Jessica McClure, an 18-month-old girl, was rescued alive from a well in Texas in October 1987 after more than two days inside.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190118/rescue-efforts-continue-against-the-clock-in-hope-that">Race against the clock (and the rain) to rescue toddler trapped in well</a></strong></p>