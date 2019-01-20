Child shot during Spanish hunt dies

<p>"I can confirm the death of a child of four years, who was hit by a bullet on a farm in the town of Burgillos (near Seville)," a spokesman for Spain's civil guard told AFP.</p><p>The incident happened on Saturday during an organised hunting expedition and the child had died in hospital, he added.</p><p>While police released no details of the incident, they said that they were working on the theory that it had been an accident.</p><p>In October, Spanish newspapers reported the death of a 13-year-old who was shot in the head during a hunting expedition in the northwest province of Valladolid.</p>