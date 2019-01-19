Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swedish citizens arrested in Spain on drugs charges

19 January 2019
17:19 CET+01:00
Swedish citizens arrested in Spain on drugs charges
File photo: Fredrik Sandberg / TT
19 January 2019
17:19 CET+01:00
Two people from Sweden have been arrested in Barcelona on suspicion of serious drugs and weapons offences.

The pair were detained at the request of the Swedish police and have already been charged in absentia in the Scandinavian country.

Authorities in Sweden have been searching for the two suspects since the autumn of last year, news agency TT reports.

“We have been looking for them for a long time and they are suspected of belonging to a criminal network in northwestern Stockholm,” Mats Lindström of Stockholm Police said in a press statement.

“The Spanish police have assisted us in this work and they are now under arrest,” Lindström added.

The process for extradition of the two arrested individuals to Sweden has been initiated.

