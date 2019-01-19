Spanish rescuers drilling tunnel to search for toddler in well

<p>Julen Rosello fell down a very narrow shaft more than 100 metres deep on Sunday while playing as his parents had lunch nearby in the town of Totalan near Malaga.</p><p>A giant drilling machine was installed Saturday at the site in a bid to make a parallel tunnel and excavation started in the afternoon.</p><p>"We hope to achieve this as soon as possible as conditions and that conditions from now will be a bit more favourable," said engineer Angel Garcia Vidal, who is overseeing the operations.</p><p>The job will take about 15 hours if conditions are favourable, he said. But the chances of finding the boy alive now appear slim.</p><p>The plan is to dig a sufficiently deep tunnel after which miners will manually carve a passage to the well.</p><p>Spanish media, who have been covering the rescue operations round-the-clock, have reported that Julen's parents lost another child, aged three, in 2017. The child had cardiac problems.</p><p>The paramilitary Civil Guard have questioned both the parents and an entrepreneur who dug the well, a police spokesman said, adding that this was routine in such investigations.</p><p>The well was unmarked at the time of the accident and regional authorities in Andalusia said the entrepreneur had not sought the necessary permission before digging it.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190118/rescue-efforts-continue-against-the-clock-in-hope-that">Race against the clock (and the rain) to rescue toddler trapped in well</a></strong></p>