Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiritar'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 January 2019
11:25 CET+01:00
More cold weather is on it's way, so it's a good time to brush up on some related vocabulary.

Here we give you a Word of the Day that will come in very handy on those chilly winter evenings.

Tiritar means to shiver, or tremble.

  • ¡Estoy tiritando de frío!

I am freezing because of the wind

  • Este viento te hará tiritar.

         This wind will make you shiver.

It can also be used to talk about twitching (like an eye twitch for example).

Pronunciation:

teeh-reeh-tahr

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

