Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiritar'

<p>Here we give you a Word of the Day that will come in very handy on those chilly winter evenings.</p><p><i>Tiritar </i>means to shiver, or tremble.</p><ul><li><i>¡Estoy tiritando de frío!</i></li></ul><p>I am freezing because of the wind</p><ul><li><i>Este viento te hará tiritar.</i></li></ul><p> This wind will make you shiver.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="318" src="https://giphy.com/embed/d3mlmtNPoxNrt4Bi" width="480"></iframe><span style="font-size:11px;"><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/gutearbeitoriginals-snow-winter-d3mlmtNPoxNrt4Bi">via GIPHY</a></i></span></div><p>It can also be used to talk about twitching (like an eye twitch for example).</p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p><i>teeh-reeh-tahr</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p>