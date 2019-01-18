Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiritar'

Here we give you a Word of the Day that will come in very handy on those chilly winter evenings.

Tiritar means to shiver, or tremble.

¡Estoy tiritando de frío!

I am freezing because of the wind

Este viento te hará tiritar.

This wind will make you shiver.

It can also be used to talk about twitching (like an eye twitch for example).

Pronunciation:

teeh-reeh-tahr

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid

