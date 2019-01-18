Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Now Barcelona taxis go on strike too

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 January 2019
18:25 CET+01:00
taxistrikebarcelonauber

Share this article

Now Barcelona taxis go on strike too
Taxis block the Gran Via in Barcelona on Friday. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
18 January 2019
18:25 CET+01:00
Dozens of taxis in Barcelona started an indefinite strike on Friday, blocking a major thoroughfare in protest against online ride-hailing services like Uber.

The mobilisation comes ahead of a similar work stoppage due to kick off on Monday in Madrid just two days before the Fitur international tourism fair, one of the world's largest, kicks off in the Spanish capital.   

"From now, us taxis will go on strike indefinitely in the Gran Via," a street that crosses Barcelona, federation Elite Taxi said in a statement.   

On Friday afternoon, dozens of cars were blocking the street that had already been occupied over the summer by taxis in another protest that then spread to other cities.

The strike follows new regulations unveiled Friday by the regional government of Catalonia that force clients to book VTCs (Tourism Vehicles with Chauffeur) like Uber or Cabify at least 15 minutes before the actual time they are needed.

Taxis though argue that VTCs are not a taxi service by law and should therefore be booked 12 to 24 hours ahead of time.   

"We want them to differentiate both services and the only way to do so is via pre-booking," Luis Berbel, head of the Taxi Union of Catalonia, told AFP.   

"Fifteen minutes is nothing, it's an insult to the sector."

READ ALSO: Madrid taxis will go on strike AGAIN on Monday

taxistrikebarcelonauber
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Cocido and siesta: How to survive winter in Madrid
  2. Hopes fade as desperate rescue mission for trapped toddler enters fifth day
  3. Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think
  4. Hair found during rescue mission to save toddler trapped in well
  5. Illegal workers in southern Spain: unwanted but indispensable

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Cocido and siesta: How to survive winter in Madrid
  2. Hopes fade as desperate rescue mission for trapped toddler enters fifth day
  3. Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think
  4. Hair found during rescue mission to save toddler trapped in well
  5. Illegal workers in southern Spain: unwanted but indispensable

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
06/11
Malaga Intercambio
View all notices
Post a new notice