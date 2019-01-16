Hair found during rescue mission to save toddler trapped in well

<p>It is the first confirmation that Julen is down the 110-metre (360-foot) deep shaft after family members said he tumbled in on Sunday while playing as his parents had lunch nearby.</p><p>"We found a little hair (in the well) and the DNA tests carried out by the Civil Guard certify that they belong to the child," Alfonso Rodriguez Gomez, a government representative of the southwestern region of Andalusia, told news radio Cadena Ser.</p><p>The boy's father Jose said the discovery meant he and Julen's mother could "see a little light", adding that they felt "dead, but with hope for an angel to help us bring him back alive". </p><p>Firefighters had previously found a bag of sweets in the well, but two cameras lowered into the shaft failed to capture any trace of him. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">🔴Damos todo nuestro apoyo y esperanza a la familia del pequeño de 2 años que se cayó en un pozo en la localidad malagueña de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Total%C3%A1n?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Totalán</a>Ánimo a nuestros compañeros <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GuardiaCivil?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GuardiaCivil</a> y servicios de emergencias que están haciendo todo lo posible para rescatar cuanto antes al pequeño. <a href="https://t.co/ziSPTzdifu">pic.twitter.com/ziSPTzdifu</a></p>— AUGC Guardia Civil (@AUGC_Comunica) <a href="https://twitter.com/AUGC_Comunica/status/1084553029045624838?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 13, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>"There is hope he's alive but it diminishes with each passing minute," said Miguel Angel Escano, the mayor of Totalan, the closest town to the well. </p><p>Rescue teams are digging two tunnels, one parallel to the well and another at an angle aiming to reach where the child is believed to have fallen. </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">El dispositivo de búsqueda y rescate del pequeño <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Julen?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Julen</a>, el niño de dos años que cayó a un pozo en <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Total%C3%A1n?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Totalán</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/M%C3%A1laga?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Málaga</a> el pasado domingo, trabaja de día y de noche sin descanso para rescatarlo lo antes posible. <a href="https://t.co/O6J8c2kpVf">pic.twitter.com/O6J8c2kpVf</a></p>— Emergencias 112 (@E112Andalucia) <a href="https://twitter.com/E112Andalucia/status/1085278711832825856?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 15, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Authorities said the difficult operation in the mountainous area was expected to take between 24 and 48 hours. </p><p>The narrow well was bored a month earlier during water prospection works and was not covered or protected, according to local media reports.</p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190114/desperate-rescue-mission-for-toddler-trapped-in-malaga-well">Desperate rescue mission for toddler trapped in Malaga well</a></strong></p>