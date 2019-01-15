Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spain and UK strike reciprocal voting rights deal ahead of Brexit

15 January 2019
16:02 CET+01:00
brexit

Photo: AFP
15 January 2019
16:02 CET+01:00
Spain’s Foreign Minister Josep Borrell announced this week that Madrid and London have agreed to guarentee electoral rights in local elections for British residents in Spain and Spanish residents in the UK post Brexit.

“Bilateral agreements between Spain and the U.K. will guarantee that Spaniards who’re living there and Britons here will maintain all of their rights, even the right to vote in municipal elections,” Borrell told reporters during a conference in Madrid on Monday.

The bi-lateral pact which ensures the status quo when it comes to suffrage is due to be signed  on January 21st.

It will mean British residents in Spain can continue to vote in municipal elections and stand as candidates for their local council even after Brexit.

“Spain and the U.K. are finalizing the negotiation of an agreement on the reciprocal recognition of the active and passive right of suffrage,” reads a statement on the Spanish government website dedicated to Brexit, which was launched on Monday.

The agreement will roll into effect some time after Britain exits the EU on March 30 and before local elections in May regardless of whether there is a deal or not.

