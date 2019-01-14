Eight of Barcelona’s best budget hotels

<p><strong>1. Chic & Basic</strong></p><p>At Chic & Basic, the clue’s in the name. Guest rooms are small and space-efficient, containing just the essentials – a bed and a privacy-lite shower space, separated from the main room by just a pane of glass (an interesting choice of design – with the potential to become awkward if you’re staying with colleagues and/or your mum).</p><p>This is teamed with some non-essentials – e.g. whimsical lights that change colour to match your mood. Functional and fun.</p><p>There’s no hotel restaurant, so dining out is on the agenda; no hardship in a city with as wide a food offering as Barcelona.</p><p><i><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/es/chic-basic-born.en-gb.html?aid=318615;label=New_English_EN_GBIE_5226314545-RnYQj%2AqnIkYg15Re%2ASD5mgS99511068145%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap1t1%3Aneg%3Afi2643811145%3Atidsa-302962658775%3Alp9073584%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=23e72afb89def97d40b0532eac25f8ad;dest_id=-372490;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;sr_order=popularity;srepoch=1544561604;srpvid=03e692e2d1130455;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl">Rooms start from €53 per night.</a></i></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BmF2pSCHISO\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><strong>3. Ciutat de Barcelona</strong></p><p>This hotel is set right in the middle of Barcelona’s Gothic Quarter, giving you countless options for entertainment right outside your front door. From the Picasso museum to La Seu Cathedral, many of the city’s main attractions are within skipping distance of Ciutat de Barcelona. </p><p>But if a day spent even closer to home is what you’re dreaming of, the hotel’s rooftop swimming pool, sun terrace – which plays host to yoga classes – and tapas restaurant should offer you enough space for some serious rest and relaxation.</p><p><i><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/es/ciutat-de-barcelona.en-gb.html?aid=311076;label=hotel-91938-es-btsGkywaadM3145rNHZGrwS169282566438%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap21%2C093%2C000%3Aac%3Aap1t1%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-1192427968%3Alp9073584%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=23e72afb89def97d40b0532eac25f8ad;dest_id=-372490;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;sr_order=popularity;srepoch=1544561934;srpvid=f464938637260081;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl">Rooms start from €41 per night.</a></i></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BmS9DnVnzAa\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><strong>4. Hotel Market </strong></p><p>As the name might suggest, this hotel places guests in pole position to delve into the foodie side of Barcelona, with Sant Antoni market, which has just this year emerged from a €80m renovation, just next door.</p><p>Guests can gorge themselves on all the charcuterie, cheese and other delights on offer at the market – one of Barcelona’s largest – before rolling themselves the few paces to the hotel to recover from their epicurean adventure.</p><p>The hotel itself is modern and chic in its monochrome design. Rooms come with rain showers as standard – and if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to snap up a private balcony, to enjoy the Spanish sunset in total peace. Well, relative peace – this is Barcelona we’re talking about.</p><p><i><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/es/market.en-gb.html">Rooms start from €37 per night.</a></i></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'BgZMWUCBuJ0\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><strong>5. Banys Orientales</strong></p><p>If location is everything, then those staying at Banys Orientales have little to quibble about. Set back in Barcelona’s bohemian Born neighbourhood, just 500 metres away from the famous main drag, Las Ramblas, and a 10-minute walk away from the beach, the city is your proverbial oyster.</p><p>The hotel itself has a lot to recommend it, too; in a characterful, converted 18th-century building. Plus, the hotel’s restaurant, Senyor Parellada can trace its roots back to the oldest restaurant-owning family in Catalonia and serves authentic local dishes. It’s sure to add a sprinkle of traditional Catalonia to otherwise modern-day proceedings.</p><p><i><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/es/banys-orientals.en-gb.html?aid=311076;label=banys-orientals-a0DZeSCxgYlJtt1HQ0SQ6gS266318601069%3Apl%3Ata%3Ap1%3Ap2%3Aac%3Aap1t1%3Aneg%3Afi%3Atikwd-1740074687%3Alp9073584%3Ali%3Adec%3Adm;sid=23e72afb89def97d40b0532eac25f8ad;dest_id=-372490;dest_type=city;dist=0;hapos=1;hpos=1;room1=A%2CA;sb_price_type=total;srepoch=1543349731;srfid=5dbe98471d1dca0d2169c25c5d0be1b61d2e41f3X1;srpvid=dc9f8e7180bf00cd;type=total;ucfs=1&#hotelTmpl">Rooms start from €63 per night.</a></i></p><amp-instagram data-shortcode=\'Bgqd_xmjoti\' width=\'400\' height=\'400\' layout=\'responsive\'></amp-instagram><p><strong>7. Retrome</strong></p><p>For a stay that will take you back to a simpler time, Retrome’s top of the class. The hotel’s schtick is ‘retro’, with every room designed to a 60s and 70s theme.</p><p>Retrome’s dedication to the retro conceit is impressive – think vintage wallpaper in the bedrooms, genuine 70's HiFis and authentic yellow tiling in the bar/café area.</p><p>But don’t worry – this boutique hotel brings only the best of the past with it; helpfully, there’s high-speed WiFi throughout the building, for all your social media needs. After all, what’s a trip back in time if not shared on Instagram?</p><p><i><a href="https://www.booking.com/hotel/es/retrome-barcelona.en-gb.html">Rooms start from €56 per night.</a></i></p><div><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhgwGGVBbd_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhgwGGVBbd_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> </a><div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div><div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhgwGGVBbd_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhgwGGVBbd_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div></div></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"> </div></div><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BhgwGGVBbd_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Retrome Urban Retreat (@retromeurbanretreat)</a> on <time datetime="2018-04-13T13:08:13+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Apr 13, 2018 at 6:08am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote></div><p><strong>8. TOC Hostel</strong></p><p>It’s no secret that Barcelona can get warm – very warm. So, any hotel with a pool quickly becomes prime real estate over the summer months. Here’s where TOC Hostel comes in. With a rooftop swimming pool and sun loungers, as well as an onsite bar area letting you enjoy cocktails on the terrace, a stay at TOC is a sunny prospect.</p><p>And despite the name, it’s not just dorms and shared showers – private rooms are available to give you a stay with more peace and quiet. Though ‘peace and quiet’ can be fleeting – pool parties are liable to spring up on the roof at a moment’s notice.</p><p><a href="http://www.booking.com/Share-Zx1HrS"><i>Private rooms start from €72 per night.</i></a></p><div><blockquote class="instagram-media" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAV-dxgaZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" data-instgrm-version="12" style=" background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:540px; min-width:326px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% - 2px); width:calc(100% - 2px);"><div style="padding:16px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAV-dxgaZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"> </a><div style=" display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"> </div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"> </div><div style="display:block; height:50px; margin:0 auto 12px; width:50px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAV-dxgaZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank"><svg height="50px" version="1.1" viewbox="0 0 60 60" width="50px" xmlns="https://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="https://www.w3.org/1999/xlink"><g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd" stroke="none" stroke-width="1"><g fill="#000000" transform="translate(-511.000000, -20.000000)"><g><path d="M556.869,30.41 C554.814,30.41 553.148,32.076 553.148,34.131 C553.148,36.186 554.814,37.852 556.869,37.852 C558.924,37.852 560.59,36.186 560.59,34.131 C560.59,32.076 558.924,30.41 556.869,30.41 M541,60.657 C535.114,60.657 530.342,55.887 530.342,50 C530.342,44.114 535.114,39.342 541,39.342 C546.887,39.342 551.658,44.114 551.658,50 C551.658,55.887 546.887,60.657 541,60.657 M541,33.886 C532.1,33.886 524.886,41.1 524.886,50 C524.886,58.899 532.1,66.113 541,66.113 C549.9,66.113 557.115,58.899 557.115,50 C557.115,41.1 549.9,33.886 541,33.886 M565.378,62.101 C565.244,65.022 564.756,66.606 564.346,67.663 C563.803,69.06 563.154,70.057 562.106,71.106 C561.058,72.155 560.06,72.803 558.662,73.347 C557.607,73.757 556.021,74.244 553.102,74.378 C549.944,74.521 548.997,74.552 541,74.552 C533.003,74.552 532.056,74.521 528.898,74.378 C525.979,74.244 524.393,73.757 523.338,73.347 C521.94,72.803 520.942,72.155 519.894,71.106 C518.846,70.057 518.197,69.06 517.654,67.663 C517.244,66.606 516.755,65.022 516.623,62.101 C516.479,58.943 516.448,57.996 516.448,50 C516.448,42.003 516.479,41.056 516.623,37.899 C516.755,34.978 517.244,33.391 517.654,32.338 C518.197,30.938 518.846,29.942 519.894,28.894 C520.942,27.846 521.94,27.196 523.338,26.654 C524.393,26.244 525.979,25.756 528.898,25.623 C532.057,25.479 533.004,25.448 541,25.448 C548.997,25.448 549.943,25.479 553.102,25.623 C556.021,25.756 557.607,26.244 558.662,26.654 C560.06,27.196 561.058,27.846 562.106,28.894 C563.154,29.942 563.803,30.938 564.346,32.338 C564.756,33.391 565.244,34.978 565.378,37.899 C565.522,41.056 565.552,42.003 565.552,50 C565.552,57.996 565.522,58.943 565.378,62.101 M570.82,37.631 C570.674,34.438 570.167,32.258 569.425,30.349 C568.659,28.377 567.633,26.702 565.965,25.035 C564.297,23.368 562.623,22.342 560.652,21.575 C558.743,20.834 556.562,20.326 553.369,20.18 C550.169,20.033 549.148,20 541,20 C532.853,20 531.831,20.033 528.631,20.18 C525.438,20.326 523.257,20.834 521.349,21.575 C519.376,22.342 517.703,23.368 516.035,25.035 C514.368,26.702 513.342,28.377 512.574,30.349 C511.834,32.258 511.326,34.438 511.181,37.631 C511.035,40.831 511,41.851 511,50 C511,58.147 511.035,59.17 511.181,62.369 C511.326,65.562 511.834,67.743 512.574,69.651 C513.342,71.625 514.368,73.296 516.035,74.965 C517.703,76.634 519.376,77.658 521.349,78.425 C523.257,79.167 525.438,79.673 528.631,79.82 C531.831,79.965 532.853,80.001 541,80.001 C549.148,80.001 550.169,79.965 553.369,79.82 C556.562,79.673 558.743,79.167 560.652,78.425 C562.623,77.658 564.297,76.634 565.965,74.965 C567.633,73.296 568.659,71.625 569.425,69.651 C570.167,67.743 570.674,65.562 570.82,62.369 C570.966,59.17 571,58.147 571,50 C571,41.851 570.966,40.831 570.82,37.631"></path></g></g></g></svg></a></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style=" color:#3897f0; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:550; line-height:18px;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAV-dxgaZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" background:#FFFFFF; line-height:0; padding:0 0; text-align:center; text-decoration:none; width:100%;" target="_blank">View this post on Instagram</a></div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"> </div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"> </div><div style="background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg)"> </div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style=" width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"> </div><div style=" width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"> </div></div></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"> </div><div style=" background-color: #F4F4F4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"> </div></div><p style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/p/BWAV-dxgaZh/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_medium=loading" style=" color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none;" target="_blank">A post shared by Urban~Young~Sociable Hostel (@tochostels)</a> on <time datetime="2017-07-01T13:18:57+00:00" style=" font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;">Jul 1, 2017 at 6:18am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote></div><p><i>This article was produced by The Local and contains affiliate links from booking.com. The Local will earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a booking.</i></p>