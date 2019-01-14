Desperate rescue mission for toddler trapped in Malaga well

The little boy, named Yulan, slipped into the opening of a hole at around 2pm on Sunday when he was on a day out with his parents, Jose and Vicky, and another family near the town of Totalán.

The hole in the area known as Dolmen Cerro de la Corona had an opening of around 25cm in diameter and is thought to be around 110 meters deep. It was created around a month ago for the purpose of water exploration and had a cover that had been removed and was lying nearby.

One of the adults saw the child slip into the hole and he was heard screaming before becoming silent. The alarm was immediately raised and teams from the fire department, Civil Guard, Local and National Police, emergency health services were all mobilized to the scene.

On Monday morning rescuers had still not been able to locate the child.

A micro robot with cameras had been lowered to depth of 80 meters but found no trace of the child, although a bag of sweets that the boy had been clutching in his hand was found.

Francisco Delgado Bonilla, the head of the province’s fire brigade explained the technical difficulty of the rescue operation where earth from the walls of the well may have been dislodged during the fall and maybe covering the child.

Local newspapers reported that the family had suffered tragedy two years ago when Oliver, the older brother of Yulan, died suddenly of a heart attack aged just three years old.