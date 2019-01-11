4 in 5 Spanish men will be overweight by 2030: WHO

<p>Spaniards are packing on the kilos at an alarming rate.</p><p>That’s according to an investigation by the country’s Mar de Barcelona hospital –backed up by the World Health Organisation - which found that 80 percent of Spanish men and 55 percent of women will be overweight by 2030 if current trends continue.</p><p>According to their data this will mean that 27 million people in Spain will be overweight in 11 years time, representing a hefty €3 billion bill for the country’s public health system.</p><p>The news comes just months after another study by the US’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation claimed Spaniards will have the <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181017/spain-set-to-have-longest-life-expectancy-in-the-world">longest life expectancy in the world by 2040</a>, largely thanks to the health benefits of their famed Mediterranean diet.</p><p>The American institution’s findings clash with those published in the Spanish Cardiology Magazine this week, as the latter suggest there is a growing shift among the Spanish population towards eating foods made up of processed fats and sugars rather than the traditional fruit and veg found in Spanish cuisine.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">El 80% de los hombres adultos españoles presentará obesidad o sobrepeso en el año 2030. En el caso de las mujeres, el 55%. Es un estudio del <a href="https://twitter.com/imimat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@imimat</a> y <a href="https://twitter.com/hospitaldelmar?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@hospitaldelmar</a> publicado en <a href="https://twitter.com/RevEspCardiol?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RevEspCardiol</a> <a href="https://t.co/puN5B3Ephj">https://t.co/puN5B3Ephj</a> <a href="https://t.co/c1U0Y2avHb">pic.twitter.com/c1U0Y2avHb</a></p>— Soc Esp Cardiología (@secardiologia) <a href="https://twitter.com/secardiologia/status/1083293166671970305?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 10, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>“There are currently 25 million people in Spain who are overweight, three million more than a decade ago,” Dr Albert Goday, one of the authors of the study, said of his team's findings.</p><p>“That means that conservatively there will be three million more (16 percent) by 2030 if the trend continues.”</p><p>“In men excess weight is more common up to the age of 50 whereas from 50 onward obesity rises more among women due our hormonal metabolisms.”</p><p>Researchers used data from 300,000 people’s BMI between 1987 and 2014 to conduct the study and make their estimations.</p><p>Adult Body Mass Index (BMI), a person's weight in kilograms divided by the square of height in metres, will classify someone as overweight is it’s between 25 and 30, and obese if it’s over 30.</p><p>Being overweight can result in a higher risk of suffering diabetes, hypertension, strokes, cancer and heart attacks.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160405/canary-island-schools-offer-kids-free-fruit-to-combat-obesity" target="_blank"><strong>SEE ALSO: Canary Island schools offer free fruit to kids to fight obesity</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20160405/canary-island-schools-offer-kids-free-fruit-to-combat-obesity"><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1547199037_e7f52c7da0a0ae86216b91216efbde64feefd4cc14f7019d1df09f1b06382e00.jpg" style="width: 468px; height: 275px;" /></a></p>