Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiquismiquis'

The Local
9 January 2019
12:12 CET+01:00
word of the day

We all know someone who deserves this moniker. Maybe you might even use it about yourself!

It can be used to describe someone excessively fussy or a stickler for things being right.

The noun is often used to describe someone who is picky about food.

This word generally has negative connotations but not always, in certain circumstances it is good to be labelled a perfectionist!

Here are some examples:

  • Javier  es un tiquismiquis. Siempre mantiene la casa inmaculada.

        Javier is fussy. He always keeps his house spotless.

  • Con respecto a la puntualidad, el jefe es un tiquismiquis.

       When it comes to punctuality, the boss is a stickler.

  • Después de tantos tiquismiquis los políticos hicieron lo contrario a lo que dijeron que harían.

      After all their fussing the politicians did the opposite of what they said they would do.

  • Soy tiquismiquis. Siempre me decepcionas

     I’m fussy. You’ll always disappoint me

  • Es un tiquismiquis para la comida

       He’s a very picky eater


Pronounciation:

Tiki-smeek-is

word of the daylanguage
