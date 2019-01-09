Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiquismiquis'

It can be used to describe someone excessively fussy or a stickler for things being right.

The noun is often used to describe someone who is picky about food.

This word generally has negative connotations but not always, in certain circumstances it is good to be labelled a perfectionist!

Here are some examples:

Javier es un tiquismiquis. Siempre mantiene la casa inmaculada.

Javier is fussy. He always keeps his house spotless.

Con respecto a la puntualidad, el jefe es un tiquismiquis.

When it comes to punctuality, the boss is a stickler.

Después de tantos tiquismiquis los políticos hicieron lo contrario a lo que dijeron que harían.

After all their fussing the politicians did the opposite of what they said they would do.

Soy tiquismiquis. Siempre me decepcionas

I’m fussy. You’ll always disappoint me

Es un tiquismiquis para la comida

He’s a very picky eater



via GIPHY

Pronounciation:

Tiki-smeek-is

Check out our other word of the day posts