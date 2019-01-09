Spanish Word of the Day: 'Tiquismiquis'

<p>It can be used to describe someone excessively fussy or a stickler for things being right.</p><p>The noun is often used to describe someone who is picky about food.</p><p>This word generally has negative connotations but not always, in certain circumstances it is good to be labelled a perfectionist!</p><p>Here are some examples:</p><ul><li><i>Javier es un tiquismiquis. Siempre mantiene la casa inmaculada.</i></li></ul><p> Javier is fussy. He always keeps his house spotless.</p><ul><li><i>Con respecto a la puntualidad, el jefe es un tiquismiquis.</i></li></ul><p> When it comes to punctuality, the boss is a stickler.</p><ul><li><i>Después de tantos tiquismiquis los políticos hicieron lo contrario a lo que dijeron que harían.</i></li></ul><p> After all their fussing the politicians did the opposite of what they said they would do.</p><ul><li><i>Soy tiquismiquis. Siempre me decepcionas</i></li></ul><p> I’m fussy. You’ll always disappoint me</p><ul><li><i>Es un tiquismiquis para la comida</i></li></ul><p> He’s a very picky eater</p><p><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="330" src="https://giphy.com/embed/3o7TKAWRHYdIl4SjpS" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/hulu-seinfeld-3o7TKAWRHYdIl4SjpS">via GIPHY</a></p><p><strong>Pronounciation:</strong></p><p>Tiki-smeek-is</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day" style="font-weight: 700;">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar" style="font-weight: 700;">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day" style="font-weight: 700;"> posts</a></p>