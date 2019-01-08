Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spain set for big freeze as polar vortex rolls in

8 January 2019
Photo: johnny007pandp/Depositphotos
Temperatures are set to plummet across much of Spain and could reach below -10C in some places as a polar vortex sweeps across Spain.

Spain is already experiencing a cold spell but it is about to get even chillier with an area of low pressure and icy blasts spinning in from the north.

Spain’s meteorological agency said temperatures are expected to drop by between eight and ten degrees on Wednesday to below -5C across much of the central northern interior of Spain and as low as -10C in some places.

High winds will make it feel even colder and frosts are predicted across much of the northern half of the peninsula.

But the cold snap will not likely bring snow but is expected to remain dry except in coastal areas – the Balearic Islands and Mediterranean coast -  where rainfall is predicted.

AEMET have already activated weather alerts for cold temperatures in the provinces of Orense, Palencia, Ávila, Madrid, Guadalajara, Seville, and Córdoba for Wednesday but are expected to extend the alerts on Thursday.

The cold temperatures are expected to last the week but it will begin to get warmer at the weekend.

