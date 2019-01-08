Spain set for big freeze as polar vortex rolls in

Spain is already experiencing a cold spell but it is about to get even chillier with an area of low pressure and icy blasts spinning in from the north.

Spain’s meteorological agency said temperatures are expected to drop by between eight and ten degrees on Wednesday to below -5C across much of the central northern interior of Spain and as low as -10C in some places.

Desde mañana, entrada de aire frío polar por el noreste de la Península que se extenderá el jueves al resto de la Península y a Baleares. Heladas generalizadas en el interior peninsular, mínimas por debajo de -5 ºC en mesetas y zonas altas, incluso localmente por debajo de -10ºC pic.twitter.com/wUAzcXY7La — SINOBAS (@AEMET_SINOBAS) January 8, 2019

High winds will make it feel even colder and frosts are predicted across much of the northern half of the peninsula.

But the cold snap will not likely bring snow but is expected to remain dry except in coastal areas – the Balearic Islands and Mediterranean coast - where rainfall is predicted.

AEMET have already activated weather alerts for cold temperatures in the provinces of Orense, Palencia, Ávila, Madrid, Guadalajara, Seville, and Córdoba for Wednesday but are expected to extend the alerts on Thursday.

08/01 12:01 #AEMET #avisos nivel naranja por costeros para pasado mañana en Cataluña y Baleares +infoCLICK EN LA IMAGEN o en https://t.co/5rmYvUEEpW https://t.co/KoVJxSTPVn — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) January 8, 2019

The cold temperatures are expected to last the week but it will begin to get warmer at the weekend.

