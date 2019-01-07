Spanish Word of the Day: 'Picotear'

<p>It can be used as a noun:</p><ul><li><i>Me gusta picotear cuando bebo alcohol.</i></li></ul><p> I like to nibble on snacks while I drink alcohol.</p><ul><li><i>¿Qué había de picoteo en la fiesta?</i></li></ul><p> What was there to snack on at the party?</p><p>And here is the original meaning of the word.</p><ul><li><i>Mi pájaro siempre picotea en la arena.</i></li></ul><p>My bird pecks in the sand.</p><div><span style="font-size:11px;"><i><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="361" src="https://giphy.com/embed/KVl5HzoiLwKxq" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cat-walking-chicken-KVl5HzoiLwKxq">via GIPHY</a></i></span></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p><i>peeh-koh-teh-ahr</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p> </p><p><strong>READ MORE: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181224/the-essential-spanish-expressions-to-survive-christmas-and-new-year">The essential Spanish expressions to survive Christmas and New Year</a></strong></p>