Spanish Word of the Day: 'Picotear'

It can be used as a noun:

Me gusta picotear cuando bebo alcohol.

I like to nibble on snacks while I drink alcohol.

¿Qué había de picoteo en la fiesta?

What was there to snack on at the party?

And here is the original meaning of the word.

Mi pájaro siempre picotea en la arena.

My bird pecks in the sand.

Pronunciation:

peeh-koh-teh-ahr

