Spanish Word of the Day: 'Picotear'

7 January 2019
12:59 CET+01:00
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
'Picotear' is a verb that refers to birds pecking and in this food-obsessed country, it's come to mean nibble, sample or eat in small quantities.

It can be used as a noun:

  • Me gusta picotear cuando bebo alcohol.

       I like to nibble on snacks while I drink alcohol.

  • ¿Qué había de picoteo en la fiesta?

      What was there to snack on at the party?

And here is the original meaning of the word.

  • Mi pájaro siempre picotea en la arena.

My bird pecks in the sand.

Pronunciation: 

peeh-koh-teh-ahr

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

 

