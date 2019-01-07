Four die and baby critical in two separate fires in Catalonia

<p>The first blaze started on Saturday morning in a 10-storey block of flats in Badalona, about 10 kilometres (six miles) northeast of Barcelona, said firefighters in the Catalonia region.</p><p>Three people died, including a 92-year-old woman and two other people not yet identified, the regional government said. </p><p>Among those injured were a baby girl, who is in a critical condition, and two adults. They were in serious condition, the fire service said on its Twitter feed.</p><p>Both adults jumped from windows to escape the blaze, the regional government said.</p><p>In a separate fire 18 kilometres away in La Llagosta, one person died in a fire in a block of flats, firefighters said.</p>