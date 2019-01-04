Brrr! Spain on alert for freezing temperatures as cold snap bites

<p>The mercury is expected to dip below freezing across much of northern and central Spain and as low as -8C in Madrid, Castile and Leon, Aragon and parts of Catalonia.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181218/ten-beautiful-spanish-villages-to-visit-when-it-snows">Ten beautiful Spanish villages to visit when it snows</a></strong></p><p>The cold snap will be accompanied by clear skies although fog is likely in valleys around Albacete, Barcelona, Gerona and Madrid on Saturday as well as in low-lying parts of Aragon.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Si tenemos que definir la situación meteorológica actual en una palabra, elegimos <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Fr%C3%ADo?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Frío</a>🥶<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Heladas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Heladas</a> en gran parte del interior peninsular, localmente fuertes, ya que los termómetros han merodeado los -10ºC. En puntos del litoral Cantábrico también se ha bajado de los 0ºC. <a href="https://t.co/ARIIDl43hs">pic.twitter.com/ARIIDl43hs</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1081102422129418245?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The cold snap coincides with the arrival of the Three Kings, when crowds come out to watch parades on the eve of Epiphany.</p><p>State weather agency AEMET has issued weather warnings for freezing temperatures across 19 provinces on Friday.</p><p> </p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FMA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FMA</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Avisos?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Avisos</a> activos hoy por 🌡🐧😰 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/temperaturas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#temperaturas</a> mínimas. Detalles/actualizaciones: <a href="https://t.co/hAx24DaIuZ">https://t.co/hAx24DaIuZ</a> <a href="https://t.co/oGneUWlYNA">pic.twitter.com/oGneUWlYNA</a></p>— AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) <a href="https://twitter.com/AEMET_Esp/status/1081105663546281984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Roads are expected to be busy over the weekend as people make their way home after the holiday period.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">Con <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/niebla?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#niebla</a> 🌫 reduce <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/velocidad?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#velocidad</a> y usa carril derecho⤴. Enciende <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/luces?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#luces</a> antiniebla correspondientes, no vale con las de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cruce?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cruce</a> ni debes usar las largas porque producen efecto espejo. Pincha para ver la info animada ▶️ <a href="https://t.co/PGmEh4KeOF">https://t.co/PGmEh4KeOF</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Campa%C3%B1aDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CampañaDGT</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Navidad2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Navidad2018</a> 🎄☃️ <a href="https://t.co/XmjDgtC9h6">pic.twitter.com/XmjDgtC9h6</a></p>— Dir. Gral. Tráfico (@DGTes) <a href="https://twitter.com/DGTes/status/1080199575959408641?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 1, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to ensure they are properly equipped in case they encounter bad winter conditions on the roads.</p><p>The kits should include snow chains for the tyres, a shovel in case you need to dig the car out of a snowdrift, cold weather clothing and emergency rations.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1516963763_nevada.jpg" style="width: 550px; height: 558px;" /></p><p> </p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a data-ctorig="https://www.thelocal.es/20181212/eight-amazing-places-to-ski-in-spain" data-cturl="https://www.google.com/url?q=https://www.thelocal.es/20181212/eight-amazing-places-to-ski-in-spain&sa=U&ved=0ahUKEwifq7eGkdTfAhWnAGMBHZkpAxQQFggFMAA&client=internal-uds-cse&cx=partner-pub-0953829391660321:1627893179&usg=AOvVaw0QjS2QK_CtqP68U7KkJTg0" dir="ltr" href="https://www.thelocal.es/20181212/eight-amazing-places-to-ski-in-spain" target="_blank">Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain</a></strong></p>