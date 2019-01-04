Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Brrr! Spain on alert for freezing temperatures as cold snap bites

4 January 2019
File photo of the Cibeles fountain in Madrid turned to ice. Photo: AFP
4 January 2019
At least 19 provinces are on yellow alert for freezing temperatures this Friday as a cold front grips much of the country.

The mercury is expected to dip below freezing across much of northern and central Spain and as low as -8C in Madrid, Castile and Leon, Aragon and parts of Catalonia.

The cold snap will be accompanied by clear skies although fog is likely in valleys around Albacete, Barcelona, Gerona and Madrid on Saturday as well as in low-lying parts of Aragon.

The cold snap coincides with the arrival of the Three Kings, when crowds come out to watch parades on the eve of Epiphany.

State weather agency AEMET has issued weather warnings for freezing temperatures across 19 provinces on Friday.

 

Roads are expected to be busy over the weekend as people make their way home after the holiday period.

Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to ensure they are properly equipped in case they encounter bad winter conditions on the roads.

The kits should include snow chains for the tyres, a shovel in case you need to dig the car out of a snowdrift, cold weather clothing and emergency rations.

 

