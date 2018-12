Marta Bosquet, an MP for Almeriá, was elected president of the Andalusian Parliament – one of three arms of the 'junta,' the regional administrative body – with the support of delegates from her own party, the People's Party and the far-right VOX party.

It is the first time in 36 years that the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) has been voted out in the southern Spanish region and replaced by a rightwing coalition.

It is also the first time the far-right VOX party has been elected to a Spanish administration.

The far-right VOX party in Andalusia secured 12 seats in regional elections in December 2018 in a clear swing to the right from the electorate.

