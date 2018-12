The 109th edition held in the cold waters of Barcelona's old harbour saw 430 participants take to the water on Christmas Day. Many wore party costumes or Santa suits.

Santa flips. Photo: Josep Lago/AFP.

One participant dressed as a clown for the annual public swim in Barcelona's old port.

Photo: Josep Lago/AFP.

Some swimmers used the occasion to protest the fate of Catalan political prisoners such as Jordi Sanchez, who were sentenced for their role in the Catalan independence campaign.

Participants swim with a sign that reads word Llibertat – Freedom – in support of Catalan political prisoners. Photo: Josep Lago.

Established in 1907, women first competed in the Copa Nadal in 1928. The event takes place on the morning of December 25th in front of the Columbus Monument at the end of Las Ramblas.

Guillem Pujol, a swimmer from Matarò, has won for the last five years running, according to the organiser – Club Natació Barcelona.

This Santa had clearly had enough. Photo: Josep Lago.

READ MORE: How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Spain