Ever heard about the famous Christmas lottery in Spain?

Every Christmas there is a huge rush to buy the potentially winning ticket - the whole process and excitement really is unique to Spain.

¡Y si cae aquí el Gordo de Navidad...!

What if the lottery win falls here!?

Es muy poco probable que te toque el Gordo.

It's not very likely that you'll win the lottery.

Gordo means fat, overweight or plump so the lottery would be translated as the Fat One.

Check out the 2015 lottery advert where you can see the word Gordo in action.

Other meanings for gordo:

Lo gordo de esta situación es que no puedo hacer nada para arreglarlo.

The worst thing about this situation is that I can't do anything to fix it.

It is also used in some parts as an affectionate name between partners or friends:

Gordo, te quiero un montón.

Honey, I love you so much.

Pronunciation:

ehl gohr-doh

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO El Gordo: Everything you need to know about Spain's Christmas lottery