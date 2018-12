The Spanish word susurrar means to mutter, mumble or babble, as well as whisper.

No tienes que susurrar.

You don’t have to whisper.

No susurres y habla más alto.

Don't mutter and talk louder.

Susurrar can also refer to making noise, like murmuring or rustling.

Me gusta el susurro del viento y las hojas en otoño.

I like how the wind whistles and the leaves rustle in autumn.

Pronunciation:

soo-soo-rahr

