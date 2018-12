Chaval is a great word in Spanish that is frequently used - it means “kid” or young person.

Era solo un chaval cuando me mudé a Madrid.

I was just a kid when I moved to Madrid.

Había unos chavales organizando un botellón.

There were some youngsters organizing a street party.

It is also used as a familiar name for someone, similar to majo, when greeting them:

¿Qué tal, chaval?

How's it going, mate?

Pronunciation:

­chah-vahl

